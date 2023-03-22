‘Uddan Haaray’ enthralls crowd

LAHORE: Ajoka theatre’s new play ‘Uddan Haaray’ enthralled the audiences at Alhamra Hall 2 on Monday evening.
Written and directed by Ajoka’s executive director Shahid Nadeem, who developed this play from oral history interviews recorded by the National History Museum, ‘Uddan Haaray’ is not just a tale of hate and violence but also of noble human values of hope, peace and humanity. It reflects the pain and anguish of the people who migrated across the border during the riots. The play was presented in collaboration with Citizens Archive Pakistan and the Lahore Arts Council.
