Moot held on soil pollution, remediation

LAHORE: Department of Environmental Sciences of the Forman Christian College University (FCCU) Tuesday organsied an international conference on soil pollution and remediation recently.

The conference was held to understand biogenic and anthropogenic causes and sources of soil pollution and possible strategies for adaptation and mitigation. Distinguished national and international professors, students, personnel of research organisations, industries, civilians, and civil society organisations attended the moot.

Book fair held at UVAS: The Central Library of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a one-day annual book fair here on Tuesday. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the book fair while Librarian M Aslam, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of students, faculty members and booksellers were present on the occasion. As many as 12 stalls were set up at the fair in which booksellers and publishers displayed a variety of books on different subjects.

Meanwhile, an awareness seminar and an art competition was held at the UVAS to mark World Forest & Water Day under the theme “save blue-live green”. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding session of the seminar and distributed certificates among the winners.

QMC convocation: The 26th convocation of the Government Queen Mary Graduate College was held here on Tuesday. Caretaker Punjab Education Minister Mansoor Qadir was the chief guest who conferred degrees upon 620 graduates of B.S, M.A, M.Sc and ADP (Science, Arts and Commerce) for the sessions 2016-2019. The college principal, Prof Dr Samra Imran, heads of the teaching departments, faculty members and students attended the convocation. Addressing the ceremony the minister said the country needed educated youth that could contribute to building a developed and healthier society and added it was only possible through education for all.