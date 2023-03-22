Tandoori roti price may go up by Rs10

LAHORE: The price of tandoori roti (plain bread) may go up by Rs 10 following increase in wheat flour rates.

The Mutahidda Lahore Naan Roti Association announced to increase the price of tandoori roti from Rs 15 to Rs 25 during this week. According to an office-bearer of the Association, an emergency meeting of the body has been held to discuss impact of jacking up flour price on cost of production of roti. The participants of the meeting were of unanimous view that the price of roti would be increased. They said that if subsidised or free flour is provided to the tandoor owners, they can reduce the price of roti accordingly. They expressed their resolve to implement decision to increase roti price from Thursday or Friday.