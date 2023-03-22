15-day ‘Safai Nisf Eman’ drive completed

LAHORE: Punjab government’s 15-day zero waste ‘Safai Nisf Eman’ campaign has been completed successfully on Tuesday.

As per LWMC spokesperson, extraordinary cleaning measures were taken throughout the city and more than 60,000 tonnes of waste has been disposed of during the campaign. In addition to this, more than 4,916 tonnes of C&D waste and more than 2,000 tons of green waste was also collected for the preparation of compost.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din in his briefing told that under the special campaign, 274 union councils of Lahore were made zero waste. During the Zero Waste campaign, more than 504 open plots were also cleared in various towns besides redressing over 3,280 complaints of citizens.

During the campaign, 903 challans of Rs19 lakhs 94 thousand were issued against illegal dumping of garbage. Five vehicles involved in illegal dumping of garbage were taken into custody while six FIRs were also registered while cleaning of 272 bus stands has also been ensured. LWMC CEO said that to maintain the beauty of Lahore, mechanical sweeping of more than 800 kilometers of roads and washing of more than 100 kilometers of roads has also been ensured daily.