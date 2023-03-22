CM unhappy over hurdles in supply of free flour

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed concerns over reports of disorder in certain cities related to distribution of free flour under the Ramazan relief package. In response, he directed the provincial administration to provide a detailed report on the matter. He also ordered to improve arrangements for supply of free flour so that citizens do not face any difficulties.

Commissioners, regional police officer, deputy commissioners and district police officers have been directed to visit the distribution centres in their respective areas to promptly address any issues and submit a report.

Moreover, any complaints regarding provision of free flour should be resolved immediately, he said and emphasised the need to expedite verification process for citizens while ensuring that they receive their flour supply without any delay.

Meanwhile, CM Mohsin Naqvi visited the Data Darbar Complex and ordered the reopening of the car parking facility for visitors, which has been kept closed since 2010 due to security reasons. To ensure a smooth reopening, a committee has been constituted to develop standard operating procedures for resuming the parking operation after a hiatus of 13 years. The CM also inspected the almonry and directed that the preparation and distribution of food should be done according to international standards.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his commitment to renovating the original hujra and verandah of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh's shrine. A committee has been set up to provide final recommendations in this regard. Additionally, he lauded the agreement with the Madina Foundation, which will expand the corridors around the shrine, increasing visitors' capacity from 3,000 to 5,000.

The CM chaired a meeting at Hajveri Hall to review the expansion plan of Data Darbar, parking and security arrangements for visitors. He also laid a floral wreath at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh.