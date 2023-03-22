DHA told to submit report on property of fleeing suspect in cop’s murder case

An anti-terrorism court has directed the investigation officer to submit the final charge sheet in a case pertaining to the murder of a policeman in the Defence area.

Police Constable Abdul Rehman, 34, was allegedly shot dead by Khurram Nisar when the cop stopped his car on suspicion of trying to abduct a girl on the night of November 21. Nisar, who had dual nationality, fled to Sweden hours after the incident. His brother-in-law Amir Qadeer and driver Auranzeb were arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence and faciliting the murder suspect to flee aboard.

As the case came up for hearing before the ATC-VII judge, both the suspects appeared in the court on bail. The investigating officer, Sarfraz Ahmed Khan, informed the court that he had sent the final charge sheet to the office of the prosecutor general for scrutiny, and he would submit it to the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts after approval.

The judge adjourned the hearing until March 31 for the submission of the charge sheet and proceedings under sections 87 (proclamation of the absconding suspect) and 88 (attachment of properties) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He summoned a report from the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) about any property owned by the fleeing

suspect.

An FIR was registered at the Clifton police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 (punishment for terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mohammad Shabbir.

Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), and 109 (abetment) of the PPC have also been incorporated in the case.

According to the FIR, the victim along with another cop was on motorcycle patrol when they heard screams of a woman from a car that zoomed past on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer near a 26th Street traffic signal at around 11:30pm. Constable Rehman chased the car and got it stopped near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine and sat on the front seat of the car. In the meantime, the woman got off the vehicle and disappeared. The driver drove to Phase V Extension where he pulled over and the two exchanged hot words.

Then the suspect opened fire at Rehman, who also returned the fire, but he suffered a fatal bullet injury and fell down on the road.