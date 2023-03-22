Digitisation accelerated at FBR

LAHORE: Director General (DG) Customs Automation and Reforms, Federal Board of Revenue, Syed Shakeel Shah launched various modules of the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to facilitate traders with an automated and digitised environment.

Speaking at a workshop organised by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) he said the aim of the series of workshops was to interact with industry representatives and learn about the problems in utilising EFS. This, he said was to understand the glitches being faced by the exporters in their day to day working.

“As many as three-fourth of the issues have been resolved and remaining would be worked out before the deadline,” he assured.

He said the module related to reconciliation of stock was at the final stage, and would be made operational by the first week of April. Similarly, the module related to indirect exports has also been developed and already deployed accordingly.

DG Customs said Pakistan Single Window portal has already been put in place and over 70 departments could be accessed through a single platform from all across the country. He urged the exporters to make maximum use of EFS and Pakistan Single Window and to suggest any improvements required to be made by them.

Shah added that the FBR has instructed all Collectorates and field formations to automate all processes and business working even if requisite persons are to be hired from the market.