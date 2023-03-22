PM to attend COD ceremony of TCB-1 project

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest at a ceremony to be held on March 22, (Wednesday) to celebrate completion of a mega coal-fired power project in Thar Block-1.

According to top officials of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Pvt) Ltd, PM Sharif will join the celebrations to make the commercial operation date (COD) for the 2X660MW coal-fired power plant Project in Thar Coal Block-1.

The project successfully completed the 168-hours reliability operation test and officially started commercial operation on February 5 this year.

“At noon time 12 o´clock on 4th February 2023 (Pakistan local time), the 2X660MW high-parameter supercritical units of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd. (TCB-1) successfully completed 168-hours full load reliability run test (RRT). At 00:00 on February 5 2023, both units officially entered the commercial operation stage. It marks that the construction of the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project has been completed,” said Meng Donghai, CEO Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Dr. Mahesh Milani (Member of National Assembly), and their teams visited the TCB-1 premises on the same day. They congratulated the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project on successfully completing the 168-hours RRT, praised and expressed appreciation to the Project for economic benefits and the well-being contribution to people. TCB-1 power plant is the first large-scale thermal power generation project in the world independently developed, constructed and operated by Shanghai Electric.