James Gunn teases 'Superman' sequel following the success of 2025 film

David Corenswet's action sci-fi became the highest-grossing superhero film this year

DC CEO James Gunn has shared an exciting update about a new Superman movie.

Following the success of the David Corenswet starrer action sci-fi, director Gunn has unveiled plans about a new entry.

However, the post-credits scene of the 2025 film showed Supergirl becoming the central piece in the DCU timeline, which is set to release in 2026.

But the Guardians of the Galaxy creator opened that he has finished the next story in the “Superman Saga.”

“I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the Superman Saga”, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

According to James, he is working on the film and hopefully it will enter production soon.

He added, “The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked out treatment. I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today.”

Backed by Warner Bros, the latest Superman film featured Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult played DC villain Lex Luthor.

The film also starred Rachel Brosnahan, Isabel Merced, Nathan Fillion, Sara Sampaio and others.