Checkpost firing case: Court hears Gandapur’s protective bail plea today

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench will today (March 21) hear the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur seeking protective bail in “Bhakkar checkpost firing case”.

The Bhakkar police had registered a case against the PTI leader and others for creating rumpus at the checkpost while going to Dera Ismail Khan last night. Ali Amin Gandapur, who is also PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s chief of security, approached the Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench through his lawyer Ghulam Muhammad seeking protective bail in the case registered against him by Bhakkar police.

Ali Amin Gandapur and men from his convoy allegedly attacked the police checkpost in Punjab near Dera-Darya Khan Bridge.According to a statement issued by Bhakkar police, Ali Amin Gandapur ransacked the checkpost after he lost his temper when he was stopped by the police for checking.

The statement alleged that Ali Amin Gandapur quarreled with the police and opened fire on the cops, who escaped unhurt in the firing. It is said that there were six to seven vehicles in his convoy, whose occupants resisted when the police tried to stop them.

The police arrested four armed men from the convoy. However, Ali Amin fled from the scene.The arrested persons were identified as Aftab Hussain, a resident of Chakwal, Shakeel Haider, a resident of Talagang, Altaf from Attock and Neik Muhammad, a resident of Khyber tribal district.

The police also recovered unlicensed weapons from them. According to police, the cops have to take details of the vehicles crossing the boundary between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Ali Amin’s convoy was stopped for this purpose.