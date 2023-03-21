Mahpara Safdar’s book launched

Rawalpindi: A book launching ceremony titled ‘Mera Zamana Meri Kahani’, written by a well-known newscaster of Pakistan Television and Radio Mahpara Safdar was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony as the chief guest, Naheed Manzoor said that Mahpara Safdar’s has a unique writing style, language and narration. She said Mahpara Safdar has divided her biography into three parts, the first part covers the events of her childhood, education, family life and early days of radio with her parents and sisters, while the second part covers her rich time spent in radio and PTV, the politics of the country and the events that took place during that time and the third part contains essays on her UK BBC engagements and colleagues in various personalities and news worlds.