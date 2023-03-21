Trump to be arrested? US girds for drama

NEW YORK: New York police tightened security on Monday ahead of the expected historic indictment of Donald Trump over hush money paid to a porn actress, with the ex-president calling for mass demonstrations if he is charged.

Trump supporters were scheduled to protest in America´s financial capital later on Monday, as a grand jury weighs an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over the 2016 payment to Stormy Daniels.

Trump would become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime if an indictment is filed -- a move that would send shockwaves through the 2024 White House race, in which the 76-year-old is running to regain office.

Bragg, an elected Democrat, has not confirmed any plans publicly, but has put key witnesses in front of the jury in recent weeks and offered Trump the opportunity to testify. The panel is expected to vote on whether to indict soon.

Meanwhile, six members of the Oath Keepers militia group were convicted on Monday on charges of joining the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack by supporters of president Donald Trump, local media reported.

In the third trial focused on the Oath Keepers, seen as central to planning and carrying out the violent insurrection, four members were found guilty of conspiracy to disrupt Congress, which can bring 20 years in prison. Two others were convicted on lesser charges, CBS News and others reported.