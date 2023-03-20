Three labourers killed in North Waziristan road mishap

MIRANSHAH: Three labourers were killed and two others sustained injuries in an accident on the road on Sunday.
Local residents said that a speeding tractor-trolley turned turtle near Tall Bridge on Miranshah-Razmak road. As a result, three labourers identified as Saadullah, Atiqur Rahman and Najibullah were killed on the spot while Abdul Qayyum and Irfanullah sustained injuries.
The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah. The tractor-trolley was on way to Kam Sarobi from Miranshah when the accident occurred.
