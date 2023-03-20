Tribute paid to Dr James Shera

LAHORE: A ceremony was held in Nolakha Presbyterian Church of Pakistan in honour of Pakistani Christian and former Mayor of Rugby Dr James Shera.

Dr Shera served humanity round the world and has received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the Pakistan government. He will also be honoured with the Quaid-e-Azam Hilal Award on March 25, which is a unique honour for the entire Pakistani nation, especially the Christian community. Reverend Dr Majeed Abel paid tribute to Dr Shera’s services.

Archbishop Sebastian Shah said that Dr James' sacrifices for the Christian community will always be remembered. Dr. James always tried to highlight positive impact of Pakistan on the entire world as a Pakistani.

Dr James Shier thanked all the people for their love and said that this day will be a memorable day in his life. He emphasized that the rights of all the people living in Pakistan are equal as the Quaid-e-Azam had made clear in his speech of 11 August.