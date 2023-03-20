Man held for threatening polio worker

LAHORE: Ghaziabad police arrested a man for using abusive language with a female polio worker.

The accused was identified as Umair. The accused had abused and threatened the woman polio worker. A case has been registered against the accused Umair on the complaint of polio worker.

found dead: A 37-year-old woman was found dead in a house in the Kot Lakhpat police area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Tanzeela of Babar Chowk, Kot Lakhpat. The police were looking into it whether the woman was strangled to death by unidentified persons or she committed suicide. The police shifted the body to the morgue.

body found: A decomposed body of a man was recovered from open drain in the Gulshan Ravi police area on Sunday. Some locals spotted the body of a man floating in the drain and informed the police. It was yet to be ascertained whether the man, yet to be identified, had accidentally fallen in the drain or was thrown in it. The condition of the body suggested that it was almost two to three days old. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.