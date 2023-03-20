Victimize and blame

No matter what they are wearing, how old they are, where they are, or what time of day it is, women are not safe in Pakistan. Furthermore, when it comes to women’s safety and rape, Pakistanis are always looking for an excuse to blame the victim.
However, if we examine several prominent incidents of sexual assault, we will see that this argument is entirely wrong and that the mentality of the perpetrators, with encouragement from many quarter of society, is primarily to blame.
Ayesha Asif
Sukkur
Pakistan has become a battlefield and a war zone. Imran Khan and his supporters have brought the country to a...
The only way to avoid nuclear Armageddon lies in attaining nuclear disarmament and spreading multilateralism. Nuclear...
Recent events at Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad have brought to light the many challenges faced by university...
India’s Ministry of Mines recently announced that they had proven, via a geological survey, that there are lithium...
Inflation is rampant and, as usual, the State Bank is adding fuel to the fire by continuously increasing interest...
Pakistan’s total exports of goods and services have remained stagnant at an average of around $30 billion annually...