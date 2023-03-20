Victimize and blame

No matter what they are wearing, how old they are, where they are, or what time of day it is, women are not safe in Pakistan. Furthermore, when it comes to women’s safety and rape, Pakistanis are always looking for an excuse to blame the victim.

However, if we examine several prominent incidents of sexual assault, we will see that this argument is entirely wrong and that the mentality of the perpetrators, with encouragement from many quarter of society, is primarily to blame.

Ayesha Asif

Sukkur