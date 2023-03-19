Japan’s ASD plane with relief goods departs from Lahore for Turkiye’s quake victims

RAWALPINDI: Relief operation by Japan in collaboration with NATO for earthquake victims in Turkiye has started from Lahore.

Japan Air-Self Defence (ASD) aircraft loaded with relief goods took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore for Turkiye.

The plane transported about 22 tons of relief goods including 250 tents and 250 winterizing kits manufactured in Pakistan and donated by UNHCR.

Japan is conducting this humanitarian assistance operation comprising many airlifts in collaboration with NATO, which will continue for many days.

Defence Attaché of Japan to Pakistan expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s logistic support for mission.

This cooperation is manifestation of Pakistan’s sustained all-out support for the people of Turkiye after disastrous earthquake.