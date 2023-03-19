Man gets death in Bajaur murder case

KHAR: A local court handed down death sentence to a convict and 14 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs1.5 million in murder and attempted murder case on Saturday.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Hussain Ali, convicted Amir Zaman and Saeed Jan, the residents of Enlai Qazafi in Uthmankhel tehsil, after the prosecution proved its case with solid evidence.

The court awarded the death sentence to Amir Zaman and imposed a fine of Rs1 million on him for murdering Abdur Razaq in Qazafi Bazar in broad-daylight on July 15, 2020.

The court also sentenced Saeed Jan to 14 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million for attempted murder.

He had shot and injured Fazal Hayat and Mahmood Jan in the same incident.

The judge also issued an arrest warrant for another co-accused identified Sher Zaman Khan in the murder and attempted murder case.