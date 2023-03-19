Training for Humraaz kicks off

Islamabad : As many as sixty postgraduate students have attended a training session on the upcoming mental health helpline ‘Humraaz’ to provide common people with access to mental health services.

The medical practitioners who are being given training will not only provide consultancy on the telephone but also allow the people to get appointments with them to confidentially share issues they face in their routine life.

The application titled ‘Humraaz’ will give access to citizens to reach authorities in case of suicidal thoughts or a mental health emergency. Government servants who feel overwhelmed can also confidentially talk about the pressures they face and seek assistance. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health are collectively developing it.