KP govt urged to ensure merit

PESHAWAR: SAARC Medical Association has asked the KP caretaker government to ensure merit-based decisions in the health sector.
In a statement, the association President Dr Umar Ayub Khan said the present government should ensure that appointments are not made on political grounds or the whims of anyone but purely on merit.
He called for steps to improve patient care and this could be done, he added, if the caretaker government acts impartially and that would change the lives of the people of the province. Dr Umar Ayub Khan said labour laws of 40 hours a week should be strictly observed at private health facilities while assigning duties to medics.
