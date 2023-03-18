Networking academy launched

PESHAWAR: The Cisco International Networking Academy & Support Center and Instructor Training Center was launched at BRAINS Institute here on Friday.
Speaking as a chief guest, a leading businessman Syed Saadat Hussain Shah said digital transformation has become the need of the hour for every organization and that is why digitalisation is imperative for all businesses. He visited the newly established classrooms and labs of the Cisco Networking Academy.
