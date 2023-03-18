Advisory issued for safety of motorists during rainy weather

Islamabad: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have issued an advisory for the safety of motorists here on Friday, amid recent rains continuing in various parts of the country.

“A westerly wave is likely to persist till March 20 and rain-wind thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and eastern Sindh," said the advisory.

The NHMP have stressed the road users to follow safety precautions while driving on wet roads because high speeds in wet conditions could lead to a higher risk of the vehicle slipping and becoming uncontrollable and avoid unnecessary travel during rain.

“The motorists should maintain a low speed and increase the distance of their vehicle from next vehicle while driving in wet weather,” said the advisory.