Five test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi: As many as five individuals have tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of cases reported in a day in the last five months or so.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that the positivity rate of COVID-19 has turned out to be 1.66 per cent in the district which is also the highest in the last many months. The daily positivity rate of the infection remained less than one per cent in Rawalpindi from October 2022 to February 2023.

The confirmation of another five patients positive in a day from the Rawalpindi district has taken the number of confirmed patients in home isolation to 12 on Friday which is also the highest number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the last five months.