Call to appoint regular VC at PU

LAHORE:Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has demanded the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor at Punjab University.
In a statement issued here Friday, ASA president Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem and Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi said that the oldest and the largest university was working without a regular vice-chancellor for the last 10 months. They said that the incumbent VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad who was holding additional charge of the post had also relinquished his charge after his appointment as VC of Quaid-i-Azam University on March 13; hence the Punjab University was working without VC for almost last one week. They added this had created many administrative, financial and academic issues. The PUASA has demanded the Chancellor to take notice of the prevailing situation of the largest university of the province and the process for a regular VC must be completed. —
