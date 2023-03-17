SC seeks details of NAB recoveries

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought complete details pertaining to the recoveries made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till date besides details about the volume of recoveries so far made and its utilization.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, challenging the amendments made by the coalition government in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

During the course of hearing, Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial observed that it was being claimed that the NAB had made record recoveries during the past years.

The court directed the NAB to submit a detailed report outlining the volume of recoveries made so far and the areas where the recovered amount was utilized so far.

The court also directed the anti-graft body to submit details about the volume of recovered money, so far deposited either with the federal or provincial governments, besides giving names of the provinces as well.

Similarly, the court also sought complete record pertaining to the recovered amount returned to public organizations, banks as well as the general public.

The prosecutor NAB told the court that the money embezzled from public organisations as well the government after its recovery was returned to them respectively.

The Chief Justice asked the prosecutor NAB to submit complete details on the next date of hearing and after that the court will examine it in detail.

The Chief Justice observed that after the amendments in the NAB law, it was now the responsibility of the anti-graft body to establish allegations pertaining to benami as well as assets beyond means cases.

Similarly, as per the amendments in NAB law, the Bureau was also required to provide proof of payments of benamidaar. Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that the case was filed for proving the record of those who made payments of benami properties. “According to NAB law, benamidaar comprises only husband or wife, relatives as well as servants,” Justice Ahsen observed adding that instead of widening the scope of NAB law, the amendments had limited it. The judge further observed the prosecution could not establish benami properties unless the aggrieved persons provided proof for it. Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the federal government, however, submitted that the basic purpose of making amendments in the NAB law was to stop the anti-graft body from proceeding against anyone after unjustified allegations. “After the amendments, NAB will be required to provide solid proof before making an allegation against anyone,” the counsel contended.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing until April 4.