‘MRHSF providing quality health, education facilities to poor’

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party leader and Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Foundation chairman Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Thursday that they were running the foundation despite the difficult financial situation with a spirit of service to humanity.

“We created a permanent source of income for running the foundation from our own sources. We also launched construction of a hospital but that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent devastating flooding in Pakistan,” he said while speaking at the sixth annual prize distribution ceremony in the school being run under the Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Foundation.

He said that they were now launching a gynaecology department at the hospital, which income would be given to the students of Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Foundation School where poor and orphan children are studying.

The chairman also said that they had planted an orchard of oranges, whose income would be diverted to the foundation to meet its rising expenses so the poor patients and the orphan children could get quality health and education

facilities.

Former chief engineer Zard Ali Khan, Tehsil Pabbi Chairman Engr Ghayur Khattak and others also attended the ceremony.

Mian Iftikhar said that the foundation was also running a swing and embroidery centre for women and two computer academies for the students in Pabbi.

He praised the people for their contribution to the foundation despite the financial crisis and infraction to serve humanity.

The ANP leader congratulated the students and their parents for excellent academic performances.

Later, prizes were distributed among the excelling students.