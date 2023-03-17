Larkana BISE chairman calls for steps to end malpractices in boards

KARACHI: Prof Nasim Ahmad Memon, chairman of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Larkana, has demanded of the controlling authority to take immediate steps to save the future of thousands of poor students and keep them safe from chaos/malpractices within the boards.

In a letter written to the controlling authority of education boards, he has said the desired results cannot be achieved due to some important factors, the main reason being vacant important posts and the role of the APCA Union. The posts of secretary, controller of examination and audit officer in the board have been lying vacant for five years.

The above posts have been held by some officers of the board on an acting charge/ad hoc basis for many years. Keeping in view the importance of job nature and the competence of officers holding these positions on an acting charge basis, no one is taking the responsibility of their Job position seriously, thus putting the future of thousands of students at stake.

Every year the board has to face huge criticism from the civil society and the media. This has brought a bad reputation to the boards in general and management in particular, Porf Memon has said, adding that to avoid huge damage to the boards, it is requested that the above-mentioned posts be filled through the search committee.

Every day passing without the appointments of these very important positions brings uncertainty, mismanagement, audit objections, accusations, disobedience, corruption and nepotism. In the boards of Sindh where the APCA union is created by certain vested interests, the entire system of management is crippled and an unprecedented loss has occurred to the functioning of boards, according to the letter. It says every matter pertaining to examinations as well as general management has been controlled by this union, and the role of the chairmen have been brought to a standstill.

The advocate general of Sindh has written in a letter, addressed to the law secretary of the Government of Sindh regarding the APCA Union, which clearly disallows the APCA activities in the boards.

Prof Memon has requested the controlling authority to take urgent steps to avoid chaos/malpractices inside the boards for the sake of the future of thousands of poor students, which is presently at stake.