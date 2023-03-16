Corruption boosts injustice in society: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umer Ata Bandial, on Wednesday said he had clearly stated that corruption spread disparity and boosted injustice in the society.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenging the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

During the course of hearing, Justice Bandial observed that sometimes whatever he said during court proceedings did not mean what was assumed. “However, I have made it clear that corruption spreads disparity and boosts injustice in the society,” he remarked.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the federal government, submitted that judicial activism sparked a situation like in the US and Israel, adding that two big political parties in the US were fighting for controlling the judiciary. The chief justice observed that judicial restrains were proposed, but oaths had to be adhered to as well.

Makhdoom submitted that the incumbent government added to amendments earlier proposed by the PTI government. He submitted that the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were not reduced but in fact increased in the recent amendments, adding that Imran Khan in his petition mentioned things on the basis of assumptions.

He submitted that in 2019, the PTI government had introduced an amnesty scheme, adding that next time no one would avail amnesty schemes as later on, the NAB started its proceedings.

“In my opinion, the amnesty scheme launched in 2019 proved successful as lots of people were facilitated through it,” Justice Bandial observed. The counsel submitted that Imran had excluded

his cabinet members from the ambit of NAB jurisdiction.

Justice Mansoor asked the counsel whether the FATF had asked that the NAB deal with matters pertaining to money laundering.

The counsel replied that the FATF had not made any such demand, adding that Imran Khan mentioned this on his own. “You have highlighted the errors made by the petitioner,” the CJP told the counsel. He asked the petitioner who had the jurisdiction to investigate fake accounts matter.

The counsel replied that the NAB could also investigate it after keeping into account the nature of case.

He said if the court accepted the plea of Imran who made this law, history would be made. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for today (Thursday).