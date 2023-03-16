Ajoka to stage ‘Uddan Haaray’ on 18th

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre’s new play ‘Uddan Haaray’ is set to premiere at the National History Museum’s open-air arena on Saturday (18th March) in Greater Iqbal Park, on the site where Pakistan Resolution was passed.

The play has been written and directed by Shahid Nadeem and was developed from personal testimonies collected and archived by The Citizens Archive of Pakistan.

The play revisits the wounds and traumas of the events from 75 years ago and promotes the ideals of peace and humanism. The play reveals the untold stories of partition, which took place in a princely state of East Punjab and led to the infamous massacre. The story of young Akhlaq and his friend Haleema is interwoven with the enduring love of two pigeons, Raja and Rani.

It is not just a tale of hate and violence but also of noble human values of hope, peace and humanity. Shahid Nadeem said that Ajoka has dedicated this play to those brave survivors who fought for our freedom and those who fell victim during the struggle. He praised the CAP for collaborating with Ajoka for such a meaningful project.

The play, like most of Ajoka plays, includes enchanting songs and dance and will keep the audience engaged, despite its grim subject. The title ‘Uddan Haaray’ is taken from the great Sufi poet Hazrat Sultan Bahu’s famous verse.

The cast of the play includes Ajoka veterans Naseem Abbas, Sarfraz Ansari, Usman Zia, Qaiser Khan, along with Rabil Butt, Fizza Jamal, Razia Malik, Anish Khan, Yusra Irfan, Nyle Imtiaz, Umar Bhatti, Shahzad Sadiq, Fizza Tirmizi, Nasir Mehmood, Kanwal Khan, Samawia Zaman, Azka Latif, Husnain, Nauman and Mian Meesam while Luke Calvin, Samawia, Meesam, Nauman, Imran and Nadeem will present dance performances. The play is written and directed by Shahid Nadeem whereas Sohail Warraich has assisted him in the production.

Set and lights design is by Nadeem Mir while Kanwal Khan and Asad Yousaf have managed the costumes and production. The play features powerful poetry of Sufi saint Sultan Bahu, extracts from ‘Kabootar Nama’ by Rais Mian Qawwal and some situational songs written by Shahid Nadeem.