Why escape if you aren’t plunderer, Maryam asks Imran

Chief Organizer and senior vice president of PMLN Maryam Nawaz addressing during a public gathering (Jalsa) at Al-fatah Ground in the city.— ONLINE

LAHORE: PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday said her party had geared up to win the general elections.

Addressing an organizational convention here, she praised the party supporters saying their passion was forcing her to contest elections from Sheikhupura.

She reminded Imran of a bogus case registered against Rana Sanaullah.

“Today, Rana Sanaullah has been appointed as the interior minister, while Imran is hiding in his home,” she said.

Slamming Imran for evading arrest, Maryam said she never saw any political leader so fearful of arrest.

“Whenever the court summoned him, he made excuses of being injured. What type of threat to his life can only happen when he is appearing before the court? But there is no threat to his life during the public gatherings,” said Maryam.

She said Imran started to panic like a child whenever the police came to arrest him.

“Why are you escaping accountability if you are not involved in any sort of plunder?”

She said Imran led a small rally in Lahore yesterday and kept roaming on empty roads. She claimed that nobody would come out to support the PTI chief now.

“Not a single mother is ready to sacrifice her son for Imran Khan. Everyone saw the murder of Zille Shah and Imran Khan has never met him. He started politics after the death of Zille Shah. He summoned Shah’s father and kept him waiting for 2.5 hours before mourning his death. I respect Zille Shah as a political worker,” the PMLN leader said.

She also criticised former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Maryam said she will never keep silent on the dual standard of the justice system.

Maryam said the PMLN had entered the electoral field to win elections. She predicted that the PML-N will win majority of seats in the upcoming elections and they were fully ready to contest the polls.

She, however, said the PMLN did not want such an election until justice was served to Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif is still facing sentences and the culprit Imran Khan is still free. Elections will not be held in these circumstances. First, both scales should be balanced and then hold the elections. We know how to give respect to our workers. Leaders face difficult situations in their lives many times. Nawaz Sharif never chose to hide in difficult times nor did he use his workers as his shield,” said Maryam.

“Nawaz Sharif came to Pakistan along with his daughter from London to surrender himself.

Has Nawaz Sharif ever complained about his ailment and threats to his life? Nawaz Sharif had told Musharraf’s aides, ‘Over my dead body!’”