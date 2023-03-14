Imran ready for rally but shows courts his plaster cast: Maryam

ُPML-N leader Maryam Nawaz arrives to address a press conference in Islamabad on July 25, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Monday Imran Khan was ever ready for a rally or a jalsa, “but when courts call him he expresses his inability to appear and shows a plaster cast on his leg”.

Addressing a PMLN youth wing ceremony here, she said when the courts call the PTI chairman for appearance, he claims that his leg was broken and he could not walk. She said Imran Khan said she [Maryam] had the freedom to continue his election campaign and he was not. He must know that she had not been handed the freedom to hold rallies on a plate, but she had snatched it, Maryam claimed.

Mocking the PTI chief, she said who told Imran Khan to hide under the bed? The PMLN senior vice president said Imran Khan made PMLN a target of political revenge during his tenure by imposing Section 144 and other restrictions. She said that Imran Khan was not a leader but a ‘geedar’ (jackal), who was using daughters and sons of his party workers as a shield for his security. She asked Imran Khan to give his arrest if he has courage.

Maryam said she addressed a rally in Multan by standing on a car as the Imran government did not allow her to hold a public meeting in a stadium. “Nawaz Sharif did not put any child of the nation in jail. He held the hand of his daughter and went to jail,” she said.

The PMLN leader said the country was not facing a threat from outside but inside the country. She said “when it comes to the country, there will be no compromise on it”. Maryam said India and Bangladesh had made great progress in the IT sector. She said the PMLN wanted to empower the youth and that was why the government was giving scholarships to children through the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

The PMLN chief organiser said “we have given technical training to the youth, in collaboration with TEVTA and we have given youth loans to the children. She said political parties should not only raise the slogan of youth but also take practical steps for them. She added that the youth should also be given representation in the parliament.

Maryam said the country needed Nawaz Sharif to steer the nation out of crisis. She said her father was elected as the prime minister for three times, and every time during his stay in office, the country made great growth. However, the country nose-dived during Imran Khan’s tenure, she alleged.

The PMLN leader claimed that PTI’s deceased worker Zille Shah’s mother also blamed Imran Khan for death of her son. She regretted that Imran Khan even did not go to Zille Shah’s house for offering condolences.

Maryam Nawaz said playing on cypher means playing with the destiny of Pakistan. She said Imran Khan raised the slogan of ‘Absolutely Not’ but then himself ran away with the slogan of ‘Absolutely Yes’. She said she was 100 per cent sure that Imran Khan project was launched to damage Pakistan. Maryam said why anyone should make Imran Khan prime minister again. She said Shehbaz Sharif government had made Toshakhana record public.

She said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power and if Imran Khan was at his place, she would have been refusing to receive calls from Bill Clinton.

She said she was falsely accused of taking a wrist watch from Toshakhana, and she would take legal action over it. Maryam said there was only a pine appeal in her name in the list of Toshakhana. She said on the other hand there were diamond rings and expensive watches received by Imran and his wife. She claimed that Imran Khan made properties by selling Toshakhana gifts for his next three generations. “I was falsely accused and I had to spend five months in jail. However, later on, the court threw out the false case,” she added.

The PMLN leader said that Tyrian White case was proven against Imran Khan as her custody was given to her aunt. She said the person who was not ready to accept his daughter, what would he do for daughters of the nation.