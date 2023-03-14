FIA summons Fawad for allegation against Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on March 17 for leveling allegations against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz for obtaining a watch from Toshakhana.
The FIA issued notice to Fawad on the complaint of Raja Haroon, a resident of Islamabad. The notice has been issued under the signature of Munib Zafar, sub inspector of FIA Cybercrime Wing, Islamabad. Raja said in his complaint Fawad has leveled false allegation of obtaining watch from Toshakhana. Fawad issued provocative and false tweet at 9.42pm on the night of March 12.
The privacy law was violated due to the tweet. The people were incited against Maryam through tweet. Toshakhana record has been issued. No mention has been made therein on obtaining watch by Maryam Nawaz. Action should be taken against Fawad for making threatening tweet, he said.
