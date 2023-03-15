Imran episode setting bad precedent for criminals: Tarar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar Tuesday said if he had the same warrant issued to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he would have been arrested by now.

Talking to the media persons here, he said the whole nation saw that Imran Khan was a coward. He said it should be decided whether the writ of the state should be established or not. “If this example is created in this country, every criminal will defend himself in the same way,” said Tarar.

Tarar said a dual system of justice could not work in this country. He made it clear that the federal government had nothing to do with the arrest of Imran Khan. He alleged that Imran Khan was the judiciary’s darling and did not want to be indicted. He said the entire PMLN leadership went to jail and served sentences even for the sins they did not commit. He said Imran Khan was hiding like a rat.

He said Imran Khan was a low-spirited person. The SAPM said injuring an Islamabad police officer was condemnable. He said it was not appropriate to have Gilgit-Baltistan police in Zaman Park.