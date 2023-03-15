‘Iran breaching international treaty with prisoner detentions’

PARIS: France accused Iran on Tuesday of breaking an international treaty defining consular relations between states and said Tehran had demonstrated publicly that it was holding foreign nationals arbitrarily.
Relations between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months with Tehran detaining seven French nationals in what Paris has said is state hostage taking.
One of those, Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah, was released, but it is still unclear how much longer she will have to stay in Iran before returning to France.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said the French government had interfered and taken “destructive” positions regarding events in Iran.
