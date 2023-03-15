PTI responsible for economic woes: Amir Maqam

SWABI: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs and Heritage Amir Maqam on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for the economic mess.

Addressing the party workers after inaugurating the Mansabdar grid station on Tuesday, he said the country would have defaulted had the coalition government not come into power after moving a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) government had eliminated terrorism, and restored peace in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But, he added, the PTI’s almost four years of rule in the Centre and about 10 years of governance in KP destroyed all the gains. “Only the PMLN can save the future of the young generation by realizing the dream of a prosperous Pakistan,” he added.

Without naming the ousted prime minister, Amir Muqam advised the youth not to support a liar, as such support would be a great injustice to the country and the nation. He accused the PTI chief of making efforts to pressurize the judiciary.

Amir Muqam said PMLN and its leaders continue to work for the welfare of the masses and the development of the country. He mentioned nuclear tests and mega projects such as motorways by the PMLN government to prove that his party strengthened the economy.

He accused Imran Khan of deceiving the masses as he had claimed earlier that the US was involved in the ouster of his government but now declared that Washington did not hatch any conspiracy against him.

Talking of the Mansabdar Grid Station was built at a cost of Rs800 million, he said the project was a gift to the people of Swabi.

The advisor said before the 2013 general election, the PMLN government had launched work on the gas projects but then the PTI formed the government in KP after the general elections and left them unfinished. He promised to restart work on them soon. The party district president, Mohammad Shiraz Khan, and other leaders spoke on the occasion as well.