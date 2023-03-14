CAIE admits it removed Palestine-Israel chapter from syllabus

KARACHI: The Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has admitted to removing chapters on Israel-Palestine conflict and Gulf events from History curriculum.

Cambridge International reviews its syllabuses periodically and incorporates updates and changes based on current information and topics, stated the CAIE. It further said the subjects that are compulsory in Pakistan, such as Pakistan Studies, “we ensure that the syllabus content is established in line with the policy on the National Curriculum.” It should be noted that the Cambridge O Level History subject is a global subject that is optional for students, and is not compulsory in Pakistan, explained the CAIE.

Earlier, The News had broken the news in its March 13, publication that the CAIE removed two chapters including “Israelis and Palestinians since 1945” and “why did events in the Gulf matters 1970 - 2000” from History syllabus.