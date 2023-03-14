PMLN to contest for all Punjab Assembly seats.—AFP/file

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has decided to field candidates in all constituencies of the Punjab Assembly in the coming elections.

Sources said PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz convened a meeting in this regard on Monday at the Model Town party office, which was attended by Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, PMLN Lahore President Saiful Mulook Khokhar, General Secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Attaullah Tarar, Bilal Yasin and other former members of the assembly and ticket-holders. According to the sources, Maryam had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as well as former PM Nawaz Sharif over the issuance of tickets. The PMLN Quaid directed the party to field candidates in all constituencies of the Punjab Assembly for the elections. The selection of final candidates will be done after the recommendations of the PMLN Parliamentary Board and interviews of candidates.

The sources said Nawaz would head the Parliamentary Board himself and interview the candidates. He said party tickets for the Punjab Assembly elections would be given on merit and ideological workers would be given priority while giving party tickets. The meeting also decided to start preparations for the next general elections. It was decided that local political scenarios would be considered while issuing party tickets. It was decided to establish a special cell under Maryam Nawaz to carry out surveys in all constituencies of Punjab. The cell will also gather data related to previous elections and the performance of former parliamentarians. Similarly, the recently-nominated youth coordinators were asked to boost party presence on social media platforms.