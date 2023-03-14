Over 5,000 girl students to get licences

LAHORE: A beverage company has signed an MoU with Traffic Police Lahore to train and provide learning licences to more than 5,000 female students.

The collaboration is meant to support equality of transport choices for women by providing them with an impartial platform for learning. The beverage company, Pepsi Co, donated five state-of-the-art electric scooters at the ceremony. These electric scooters will be used in the training programme for the issuance of learner licenses and will later be handed over to Lahore Traffic police to use at women’s training centres.

The campaign shall continue for a month where there will be activations at five big universities of Lahore including Kinnaird College, Lahore College for Women University, University of Management and Technology (UMT), University of Central Punjab (UCP), and University of Lahore (UOL) targeting a population of 25,000 to 30,000 students for training. Through this drive, beverage company wishes to promote the idea that women should be empowered, self-sufficient, and self-assured for society to flourish.