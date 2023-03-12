 
close
Sunday March 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

No childhood

March 12, 2023

Around 3.3 million Pakistani children are trapped in child labour. These children often face unsafe working conditions, abusive employers and are underpaid and overworked. This leads to several problems including premature aging, malnutrition, depression and drug dependency.

The main drivers of this phenomenon are poverty and lack of education opportunities. The government must tackle these issues in order to safeguard our children.

Fizza Zehra

Karachi