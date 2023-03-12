No childhood

Around 3.3 million Pakistani children are trapped in child labour. These children often face unsafe working conditions, abusive employers and are underpaid and overworked. This leads to several problems including premature aging, malnutrition, depression and drug dependency.
The main drivers of this phenomenon are poverty and lack of education opportunities. The government must tackle these issues in order to safeguard our children.
Fizza Zehra
Karachi
