NED University confers its first honorary PhD degree on Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday evening was awarded an honorary degree of doctorate in philosophy (honoris causa) by his alma mater NED University of Engineering and Technology at its first-ever special convocation.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in his capacity as the chancellor of the varsity awarded the honorary degree to the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, NED Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi said the varsity decided to award its first-ever honorary degree to the CM, who had graduated from the civil engineering department of the varsity, in recognition of his meritorious academic and social services, and contributions to the development of Sindh.

The 204th meeting of the varsity’s syndicate had granted approval to award the honorary doctorate degree to the CM.

In his speech, the CM disclosed that upon learning that his alma mater had been considering awarding an honorary doctorate degree to him, he had advised the VC against such a step because he lacked the qualification for such an honour.

Earlier, a same proposal had come under discussion during the coronavirus emergency but he refused the idea, Shah said.

He added that he felt deeply grateful to his alma mater for its decision to bestow such an honour upon him. The CM also expressed gratitude to all his teachers who had enabled him to earn such an honour.

He disclosed that the incumbent VC of the NED University had become his first friend on the campus when he had got admission to the varsity 43 years ago.

He said the award of the honorary degree had further strengthened his resolve to serve Sindh and the rest of Pakistan in the best possible manner. He told the audience at the ceremony that he would not add the prefix of doctor before his name after the award of the honourary degree and would like to be named Murad Ali Shah.

The governor in his speech appreciated the academic and administrative excellence shown by the VC in running the NED University.

He advised the administration of public sector universities to give due attention to the area of research in the field of higher education.

He said the universities should grant scholarships to deserving and intelligent students in a greater number keeping in view the prevailing economic hardship.

The advancement in the field of higher education could ensure the progress of a country, Tessori said as he advised the universities to provide best academic environment to their faculty members, researchers and students for their scholarly advancement.

Congratulating the CM on receiving the honorary degree, the governor acknowledged the administrative and professional capabilities of the provincial chief executive. The special convocation was also attended by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput and Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.