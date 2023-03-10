Senior hockey player Fazalur Rehman dies

ABBOTTABAD: A national hockey team player Fazalur Rehman passed away here on Thursday after a prolonged illness at the age of 84.

His funeral prayers were offered at his native village, Banda Phagwaarian in the Abbottabad district of the Hazara division. People from different walks of life, including sportsmen, attended the funeral. Fazal became part of the Pakistan hockey team in the 1960s and was a member of the national team that won the gold medal in the Olympics, Asian Games and the first Hockey world cup.

Late Lala Fazlur Rehman, popularly known as Bulla Lala, started his hockey career in Abbottabad and in 1961 he played in the hockey team of Mardan Sugar Mills.

In 1965, he was successful in entering the Pakistan hockey team. He was also a regular part of domestic hockey from 1966 to 1975, playing for the Pakistan International Airline. He was a part of the silver medal-winning team in the Asian Games, while in the 1968 Mexico Olympics; he was in the Pakistani team that won a gold medal. Then in 1970, he was part of the team that won the gold medal in the Bangkok Asian Games, while in 1971, the first World Cup of Hockey was played in Barcelona and he was in the team. He was a recipient of the Pride of Performance award.