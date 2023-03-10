Minister assures agri varsity shifting to proper building

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Caretaker KP Minister for Agriculture Abdul Haleem Qasuria on Thursday vowed to play his role in resolving issues confronting the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan.

He said this while visiting the university which is presently being run in a rented building.

The caretaker minister said Dera Ismail Khan had great agricultural potential and such initiatives like establishing an agriculture university would lead to agriculture development in the area.

He said that all quarters concerned, including the governor, chief minister, secretary and people of the area would be approached to sort out issues that were hindering the University of Agriculture’s functioning, mainly the transfer of assets.

Abdul Haleem Qasuria assured that he would try hard to get the university shifted to a government-owned building until its own building was constructed.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar briefed the minister about various matters pertaining to the university and informed him that both the campuses of the university continued academic activities in a rented building.

He apprised the provincial minister of the steps taken so far in the light of the decisions of the 52nd cabinet meeting on the transfer of assets between Gomal University and the Agriculture of University.

Dr Masroor Elahi Babar said only Rs4 million had been received out of the total Rs1,539 million sanctioned for the construction of the university which would be spread over 1,000 kanals.

He said that the university had set up this food processing plant for the convenience of the people of the area. This will help the people to preserve fruits and vegetables at a very low cost, he added.

The minister later inspected the university’s laboratories and praised Dr Masroor Elahi Babar for his work.