Urdu adaptation of ‘An Inspector Calls’ opens at Napa today

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting a play titled ‘An Inspector Calls’ from March 10 (today) to March 19. The play is relevant to International Women’s Day.

‘An Inspector Calls’ was written in 1945 by JB Priestley, an English novelist, playwright, screenwriter, broadcaster and social commentator. Pakistani actor and dramatist Khalid Ahmad has adapted the play into Urdu, portraying a present-day scenario in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at Napa on Thursday, Ahmad said the play is an investigative murder mystery full of startling twists and turns and unexpected detections by someone who introduces himself as an inspector from the police station visiting the house of a business tycoon.

Raana Kazmi, responsible for communication and set design, explained that an engagement has taken place in the elite family of Fazaluddin and a marriage is to take place; a dinner is under way at his house, with the parents, their daughter and her fiancé present, when the doorbell rings. She said that an inspector is at the door; he reveals that something has happened and the family is involved in it. “This is a murder mystery on a surface level. On a deeper level it’s about class, socio-economic and gender oppression.”

She added that during the investigation the secrets of all the family members surface, including those of the daughter’s fiancé. She also said that the play’s narrative is socialist in nature and relevant to Pakistan. “The audience will find the essence of social turbulence in the play. There’s rot within, which is smelling outside.”

Ahmad said that this would be the first Napa play after Zia Mohyeddin’s death. He said the play is a tribute to the Napa founder, as it was very close to his heart. He also said that Priestley was a socialist, and the play was famous in England and the USSR. Priestley used to write novels and plays in socialist dynamics, he added.

The dramatist said the play is relevant to International Women’s Day as well. Raana explained that there is an emotional journey of a female character in the play, which also describes women’s oppression in society.