ACE unearths 250 illegal appointments in AWKUM

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has unearthed over 250 unlawful appointments in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) that were made allegedly without following the rules, sources told The News.

It was added that the ACE has approached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary for approval of an open inquiry against the senior officials.

The ACE KP had started a probe into alleged illegal appointments of officials in various grades in the AWKUM.

“During an audit inspection under 163-67ACE last year, it was found that a large number of illegal recruitments were made in the varsity that caused millions of rupees in losses to the state exchequer every month.

Among those who are to be probed for their involvement in illegal recruitments in various grades included officials from grade 18 to grade-22,” an official said.