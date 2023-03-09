Moot on women education opens at FJWU

Rawalpindi: Today international multidisciplinary conference titled ‘Women Education & Society’ was inaugurated here on Wednesday at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

The conference was organised as part of the university’s silver jubilee celebrations. The central idea behind the conference was to promote interdisciplinary projects, studies and prepare the next generation for the academic challenges of the next century. At the inaugural ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr. Saima Hamid, emphasised on the role of the conference in providing a platform to discuss and deliberate on some of the most pressing issues of our time, particularly those related to women's empowerment and gender equality. She further added that the conference will provide a platform to discuss pressing issues and generate solutions for a better future. Collaboration is encouraged to achieve meaningful insights.

Prof. Dr. Najma Najam, first Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, was the chief guest of the ceremony. She talked about the importance of women leadership for bridging gender inequality and how Fatima Jinnah Women University played its vital role in this scenario. She also highlighted the challenges and struggles she overcame as the first female vice chancellor of public sector Women University in Pakistan which paved the way of comfort for the future female vice chancellors. She also highlighted the role played by the renowned educationists and scholars Dr. Iftikhar-un-Nisa Hassan during the foundation building of the first public sector women university.