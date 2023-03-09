Injury rules Sarfaraz out of Zalmi encounter

RAWALPINDI: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Wednesday was ruled out of their crucial match against Peshawar Zalmi with a finger injury.

That means his 80-match uninterrupted stint with the franchise is over. The former Pakistan captain played every match for the franchise since the PSL inception and was forced to sit out with an injured finger in his 81st PSL match.

Sarfaraz received the injury during the match against Karachi Kings when he failed to grab Naseem Shah’s rising delivery behind the wickets. Though there is no fracture, Sarfaraz has his fingernail cut in half, resulting in extreme swelling.

The franchise captain possibly would not be in a position to take part in the competition until the team qualifies for the playoffs. Quetta have got the slimmest of chances of playing the knockout stage following their lackluster performance in the pool matches. Quetta have called up Bismillah Khan to take care of the keeping job. He, however, was not a part of the team that played against Zalmi as Umar Akmal was selected ahead of Bismillah for the keeping job.