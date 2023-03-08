Imran not a politician, pushed country into quagmire: Zardari

VEHARI: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Co-chairman and former president Asif Zardari has said Imran Khan has put the country in a quagmire.

Addressing a worker's convention here on Tuesday, he said the country was facing a difficult situation because of Imran Khan, who was not a politician. He said Imran Khan was playing one-day cricket and he was desperate to return to power from where he was kicked out. He said Multan was his land, adding if the PPP was mandated again, it would put its best in the service of the nation.

Zardari claimed that the PPP had done exceptional development works in every era. He said now the country was going through a crucial phase because of the PTI government policies, adding the economy was a mess and the dollar had disappeared from the country.

He said there is a hue and cry about default which is a temporary situation.

He said that there was no shortage of resources in Pakistan, hoping the country would come out of the present situation.

A large number of PPP workers were present.

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, former governor Ahmed Mehmood and Nawab Shehzad Ali Khan, who organised the convention, also addressed.

Nawab Shehzad Khan asked Asif Zardari to visit Vehari again.

Former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain, PPP Southern Punjab coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, former provincial minister Haider Gilani and Natasha Daultana were also present on the stage.