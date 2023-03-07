PPP won’t contest polls from PDM platform: Zardari

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari addresses media persons during a press conference held at CM House in Karachi on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. — PPI/File

VEHARI: In a major development, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said Monday that his party would contest the next elections on the “arrow” symbol and not for an alliance with the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“We are not a part of the PDM, but we are their partners in the government,” the PPP stalwart said during a press conference in Vehari, ahead of the general polls in Punjab — which are scheduled to take place on April 30.

The PPP is seemingly at crossheads with the PDM-led government over governance and economic issues as the country are witnessing historic inflation and reeling from the damage caused by cataclysmic floods.

Zardari also ruled out talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said that the former prime minister is not a politician. In response to a question about the police’s attempt to arrest the PTI chief and whether he was consulted, Zardari said: “It is the prerogative of the interior minister… why would he consult me?”