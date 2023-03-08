ATC issues Rana Sana’s arrest warrant

Rana Sanaullah. PID

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Tuesday rejected Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s request for an exemption from personal appearance due to official engagements and issued his non-bailable arrest warrant.

Industrial Area Police Station, Gujrat, had registered a case against him.

The police informed judge Rana Zahid Iqbal Khan that they went to Faisalabad to comply with the court orders but Rana Sanaullah could not be found there.

Sana’s lawyers filed a request for an exemption from personal appearance on which the judge issued Sanaullah’s non-bailable arrest warrant and directed the police to arrest the accused and produce him in the court on March 28.

PML-Q leader Shehkar Aslam filed a complaint against Rana Sanaullah on August 5, 2022, for threatening the state institutions, the chief secretary and other officers.

Meanwhile, on the petition of a Jamaat-e-Islami leader against the PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz and other leaders, an additional sessions judge has appointed SP Special Cell to hear both parties and submit his report on March 14.

Furqan Aziz, a local leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, filed a petition with the court for the registration of a case against Maryam Nawaz and others for the alleged theft of iron gates and other equipment from a park where they held the party workers' convention.