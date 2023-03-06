'Imran Khan escaped to neighbour's house to avoid arrest'

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad, on March 6, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan jumped his residence's wall and escaped to his neighbour's home to evade arrest, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed Monday, a day after the former prime minister's hide-and-seek drama.

The minister, in a press conference in Islamabad, said: "Yesterday, the team that went to arrest Khan faced a lot of drama. There are rumours that he [Khan] jumped into his neighbours' house [to hide]. After a while, he surfaced from somewhere and delivered a huge speech."

Sanaullah's comments came after an Islamabad police team came to Lahore for arresting the PTI chief — but without the court summons. The law enforcers returned without an arrest as the party told them that he "wasn't home".

On February 28, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrant for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.



The minister admitted that if the police wanted to arrest the former prime minister, this wasn't an appropriate strategy. "The police went there to inform him about the court's orders. But he is a shameless person."



